49ers' Jon Condo: Lands in San Francisco
Condo signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Condo's spot on the 53-man roster comes with Colin Holba being waived. The 38-year-old veteran will serve as the 49ers' top long snapper.
