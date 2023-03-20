Feliciano signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Monday, Kim Jones of Newsday reports.
Feliciano, a former Bill and Giant, will head to San Francisco for the 2023 season. The 31-year-old is able to play center or guard, and he should have an opportunity to compete for a starting job this offseason. Even if he is unable to win a starting spot, Feliciano should still bring solid value as a backup and should be able to fill in admirably in case any starter on the interior of the line suffers an injury.