Brown signed a two-year contract with the 49ers on Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown has lost the kicker battle in Cincinnati three years in a row, so he'll look to challenge Robbie Gould in San Francisco. Brown looks to be insurance in case Gould, 36, gets injured. It's Gould's job to lose, as he has converted 82 of his last 85 field-goal attempts (96 percent), and the 49ers put the franchise tag on him in February.

