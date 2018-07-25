49ers' Jonathan Cooper: Opens camp on PUP list
Cooper (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
Cooper is still in the process of rehabbing an MCL injury that required surgery in January. It isn't clear how long the offensive lineman will be sidelined in training camp, but there at least doesn't seem to be any concern that his absence will extend into the preseason.
More News
-
49ers' Jonathan Cooper: Unavailable until training camp•
-
49ers' Jonathan Cooper: Signs with 49ers•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Facing 4-to-5 months of rehab•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Remaining in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Jonathan Cooper: Signs with Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...