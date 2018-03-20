Cooper (knee) signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, the 49ers official site reports. "Having started 27 games in four NFL seasons, Jonathan brings great experience to the interior of our offensive line," said General Manager John Lynch. "We look forward to him competing for a starting job at guard, while also bringing a veteran presence to our locker room. Jonathan is a welcome addition to our team."

After being drafted seventh overall in the 2013 by the Cardinals, Cooper has spent time in Arizona, New England, Cleveland and Dallas. He was inactive for the first three games of last season with the Cowboys but went on to start the final 13 contests at left guard. According to Lynch, the 28-year-old will have an immediate opportunity to compete for a starting role on the offensive line but will first have to recover from surgery on an MCL left knee sprain he suffered in January.