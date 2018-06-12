49ers' Jonathan Cooper: Unavailable until training camp
Cooper (knee) is expected to remain sidelined until training camp, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cooper signed with the 49ers in March to fortify the interior of the line, but he continues to recover from surgery in January to repair the MCL in his left knee. The veteran interior lineman is expected to compete for a starting job when healthy, which should arrive in training camp if he can avoid setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...
-
Ranking the Buccaneers Fantasy Assets
Will Mike Evans get enough targets to be a top-five Fantasy receiver again?