Elliott (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Elliott's status for Sunday's game looked to be in jeopardy after he did not travel with the team Friday due to personal reasons. However, the 2020 third-rounder joined the team in New Jersey on Saturday and has been cleared to play after working through an ankle injury during Week 9 prep. Elliott has 16 tackles (four solo) through the first eight games of the regular season.