Elliott (knee) is expected to practice this week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Elliott suffered an apparent knee injury prior to Sunday's win over the Titans, but it doesn't appear as if it's a long-term issue for the defensive lineman. He'll benefit from an additional day off ahead of the team's matchup with the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16, but his status at practice will be worth monitoring in the coming days.