49ers' Jordan Elliott: Limited participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (ankle) was a limited participant in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Elliott returned to practice Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 8 loss versus the Texans in the third quarter with an ankle injury. The 27-year-old should continue to serve as one of the 49ers' starting defensive tackles should he be able to suit up for the team's matchup against the Giants on Sunday.