49ers' Jordan Elliott: Looks likely to suit up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Elliott looked unlikely to suit up in Week 9 after not traveling with the team to New York due to personal reasons. However, he's now expected to play through an ankle injury, though his official status remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Not traveling with team•
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Questionable to face Giants•
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Limited participant in practice•
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Won't return vs. Houston•
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Questionable to return•
-
49ers' Jordan Elliott: Returns from back issue•