Elliott (ankle), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, is not traveling with the 49ers to New York on Friday due to personal reasons, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Elliott didn't practice Friday after logging a pair of limited practices to begin the week, though it's not clear if his absence Friday was due to the personal issue. He remains questionable for Sunday's contest, so he could join the team in New York sometime before that matchup. If Elliott is unable to play, Kevin Givens or Alfred Collins could draw a start.