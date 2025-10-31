Elliott (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Elliott opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before sitting out of Friday's session to recover from an ankle injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Texans. His status for Week 9 may not be officially known until the 49ers announce their list of inactive players Sunday, but his absence would mean that either Alfred Collins or Kevin Givens would start at defensive tackle alongside Kalia Davis.