49ers' Jordan Elliott: Returning from back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott (back) participated during Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott had been dealing with a back injury he presumably suffered during a practice earlier in training camp, but he's now back on the field ahead of San Francisco's last preseason game Saturday versus the Chargers. Unless he suffers a setback, he figures to start at one of the 49ers' defensive tackle spots come Week 1 at Seattle.