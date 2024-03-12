The 49ers are slated to sign Elliott to a two-year, $10 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A third-round pick in 2020 by the Browns, Elliott spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as a starter for Cleveland. Across 17 games (14 starts) last year, Elliott recorded 21 tackles (14 solo) and 2.5 sacks on the team's talented defensive line. In San Francisco, Elliott will help to replace the snaps lost by Arik Armstead, who is expected to be released this week.