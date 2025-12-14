49ers' Jordan Elliott: Will not play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliot (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Elliot had no injury designation after Friday's practice, but appears to have suffered the knee injury Sunday before the Week 15 game versus the Titans. Alfred Collins is in line to start with Elliot out.
