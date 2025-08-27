James (finger) returned to practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

James missed some time early in training camp due to a knee injury and then broke a finger not long afterward that required surgery, resulting in him missing the 49ers' entire preseason slate. Despite the time away from the field, the rookie fifth-round pick survived roster cuts and resides in a backfield led by Christian McCaffrey and followed by newcomer Brian Robinson and second-year pro Isaac Guerendo. As a result, James may be a regular inactive on game days, even when he's healthy enough to be available.