San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that James will miss a couple weeks due to a broken finger, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

James will require surgery to address his finger injury, ruling him out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos and potentially also the 49ers' second preseason matchup, which will occur Aug. 16 versus the Raiders. With Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) also expected to miss a couple weeks, all of Patrick Taylor, Ameer Abdullah and Corey Kiner will benefit from increased reps behind star running back Christian McCaffrey.