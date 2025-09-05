James (finger) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest in Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The broken finger that James suffered in early August thus is poised to delay the rookie fifth-round pick's pro debut. Whenever he's healthy, though, there may be a chance for him to mix into the 49ers backfield if Christian McCaffrey's recent calf injury lingers or even develops into Achilles tendinitis as it did a season ago. At the moment, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo are the healthy running backs on San Francisco's active roster.