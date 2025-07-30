James made a strong first impression on the 49ers' coaching staff during team practices this training camp, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

James was taken in the fifth round of the draft in an effort to bolster San Francisco's backfield depth after veteran backups Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason departed this offseason. The 21-year-old James stood out in padded practices, drawing praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan for his ability to "hit the holes hard" and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for the ability to pick up blitzes. Starter Christian McCaffrey and backup Isaac Guerendo will undoubtedly sit atop the RB depth chart to start the regular season, but James has put himself in position to compete for the No. 3 role this preseason.