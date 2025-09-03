James (finger) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After missing some time early in training camp due to a knee injury, James suffered a broken finger in early August that required surgery and kept him off the practice field until last Wednesday. He continues to operate with a cap on his reps as the 49ers begin to ramp up for Week 1, and with the 49ers' top three RBs Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) good to go for Sunday's contest in Seattle, there's a decent chance that James is inactive this weekend if the team doesn't rule him out by the final practice report of the week.