James did not record a touch while appearing in three games for the 49ers in 2025.

The rookie fifth-round pick was a healthy scratch for the first 14 weeks of the regular season before being activated on special teams for the final three contests. The 49ers only deploy their top two running backs on offense, so all three of James' appearances were limited to kick coverage in 2025. James will have to prove his worth in training camp as a sophomore next season in order to return as a depth piece behind star RB Christian McCaffrey.