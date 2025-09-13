James (finger) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Saints, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

James suffered a broken finger in early August and didn't suit up Week 1 against Seattle. However, the rookie running back logged an LP/LP/FP progression in practice this week and wasn't given an injury designation heading into the weekend. Though that means James could make his NFL debut Sunday against New Orleans, he may see limited or no work on offense as SF's No. 4 running back behind Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo.