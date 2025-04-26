The 49ers selected James in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

James initially saw work as a part-time contributor with the Oredon Ducks in 2023, when he racked up 107 carries for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns working in tandem with Bucky Irving, but the former took over the lead job last season and posted workhorse numbers, racking up 233 totes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns to earn Second Team All-Big Ten honors. He didn't test particularly well at the combine and isn't viewed as a home-run threat, but he's quick to find the hole and get downhill. James joins a 49ers team that dealt Jordan Mason to the Vikings this offseason, leaving Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo (knee/ankle) at the top of the depth chart. Given McCaffrey's injury history, there's a non-zero chance James will see the field as a rookie if he can beat out Patrick Taylor for third-string duties.