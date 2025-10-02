James (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Thursday marks the fourth consecutive game that James has been a healthy scratch after missing Week 1 due to a finger injury. The 49ers will once again roll with a three-man backfield of Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo for Thursday's NFC West bout. James' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 6 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless McCaffrey, Robinson or Guerendo were to miss time.