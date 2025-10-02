49ers' Jordan James: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
Thursday marks the fourth consecutive game that James has been a healthy scratch after missing Week 1 due to a finger injury. The 49ers will once again roll with a three-man backfield of Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo for Thursday's NFC West bout. James' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 6 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless McCaffrey, Robinson or Guerendo were to miss time.