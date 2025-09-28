James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

James will be a healthy scratch for the third week in a row. With the rookie fifth-rounder inactive, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo will serve as the backup running backs behind starter Christian McCaffrey. James also missed Week 1 with a finger injury, so his next opportunity to make his NFL regular-season debut will come Week 5 versus the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 2.