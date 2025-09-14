James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder broke his finger in early August and was not cleared to play against the Seahawks in Week 1. James was able to fade an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game after logging a full practice Friday, but he'll observe the contest in street clothes while the 49ers roll with a three-man backfield of Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo and starter Christian McCaffrey. James' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 3 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 21.