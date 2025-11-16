49ers' Jordan James: Healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
The running back continues to be a healthy scratch for the tenth consecutive week. Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo remain ahead of James on the depth chart.
