James (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

James broke his finger in early August and has been a limited participant in each of the first two practices of the week. The rookie fifth-rounder figures to see minimal work out of the backfield this season. However, with Christian McCaffrey popping up on Thursday's injury report due to a calf injury, James could be thrust into the RB3 role behind Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) if McCaffrey is unable to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks.