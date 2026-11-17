James returned five kickoffs for 101 yards during the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

James set the tone right out of halftime with a 49-yard kickoff return, although the yards gained were mitigated by a holding penalty by the Niners. All eight of his snaps came on special teams, and it looks like the second-year pro is out of the mix for backfield touches behind RB1 Christian McCaffrey and rookie third-rounder Kaelon Black, the latter of whom found the end zone for the second time in his last three outings. The 49ers will travel to Mexico City for Week 11 to face the Vikings on Nov. 22.