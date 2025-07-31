San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that James (knee) is not practicing due to "knee issues," Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

James has reportedly enjoyed a strong start to training camp, with Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows of The Athletic reporting that the rookie fifth-round pick has impressed both Shanahan and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. Health provided, James appears in solid position to secure the No. 3 backfield role behind All-Pro starter Christian McCaffrey and backup Isaac Guerendo, but the severity of his current knee issue remains undisclosed. Per Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle, Shanahan said James will be re-evaluated periodically throughout the next week.