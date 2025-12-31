James played just two snaps -- both on special teams -- in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

After he was inactive for each of the 49ers' first 14 games, James suited up in Week 16 as the 49ers' No. 3 running back over Isaac Guerendo. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Oregon played just three snaps on offense in the 21-point win over the Colts, and with Sunday's contest proving to be more competitive, James disappeared from the game plan entirely. James could once again get the nod over Guerendo in Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Seahawks, but with the NFC West title on the line, expect Christian McCaffrey (back) and Brian Robinson to handle all of the available snaps at running back.