James (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

James broke his finger in early August, which limited his practice participation this past week. He won't play in Sunday's regular-season opener, but the good news for the 49ers is that Christian McCaffrey (calf) has been cleared to play, with Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo serving in rotation. James' next chance to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 2 against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 14 in New Orleans.