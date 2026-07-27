49ers' Jordan James: Opens camp as RB2

James appears to be operating as the No. 2 running back behind Christian McCaffrey to begin training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

James already looked like the favorite for San Francisco's top backup job, and a strong early camp will only strengthen his case over rookie Kaelon Black and veterans Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) and Patrick Taylor. McCaffrey remains locked in as the 49ers' offensive centerpiece, but James would carry meaningful fantasy handcuff value if he secures the No. 2 role outright. A 2025 fifth-round pick, James suited up for only three regular-season game as a rookie.