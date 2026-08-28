James (ribs) rushed eight times for 35 yards and brought in one of two targets for 20 yards in the 49ers' 18-12 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

James was the second 49ers running back to log a touch behind Kaelon Black, touching the ball on all three plays of the team's fourth drive. James netted eight rushing yards on that trio of rush attempts, and he proceeded to rattle off his game-long 17-yard gain just before the two-minute warning the next time San Francisco had the ball. Thursday marked James' only action of preseason after he previously dealt with a rib fracture, and it remains to be seen how his splash plays as both a runner and receiver impact his standing heading into the regular season.