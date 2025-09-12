James (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder was not cleared to play against Seattle in Week 1 due to a broken finger that he suffered in early August. He has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, but 49ers' general manager John Lynch relayed Thursday that James will be "ready to go" against the Saints on Sunday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports. If he is cleared to make his NFL regular-season debut, James would likely struggle to see backfield snaps as the 49ers' RB4 behind Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerrendo.