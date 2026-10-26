James logged a six-yard carry, turned his lone target into an 11-yard catch and registered 119 yards on four kickoff returns during the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Most of James' on-field work Sunday came on special teams. Both of his touches on offense happened on back-to-back plays in the second quarter, coinciding with the absence of Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was playing through a minor hamstring injury during Sunday's contest. The only way James would see consistent playing time on offense if one of McCaffrey or rookie Kaelon Black were to miss time. The 49ers will get some additional rest thanks to the Week 8 bye, and their next game takes place Week 9 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8. James figures