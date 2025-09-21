James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

James missed the first game of the regular season due to a finger injury, and while he has fully recovered, he will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. With the rookie fifth-rounder in street clothes, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo will operate as the 49ers' depth running backs behind Christian McCaffrey. James' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 4 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 28.