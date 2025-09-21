49ers' Jordan James: Won't play against Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
James missed the first game of the regular season due to a finger injury, and while he has fully recovered, he will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. With the rookie fifth-rounder in street clothes, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo will operate as the 49ers' depth running backs behind Christian McCaffrey. James' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 4 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 28.