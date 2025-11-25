James (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Panthers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, with all of his missed games coming as a healthy scratch. James' next opportunity to make his debut is Sunday against Cleveland, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson or Isaac Guerendo were to miss time.