Mason (hamstring) is listed as active Saturday against the Commanders, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mason's hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in his early departure from that session and limited on-field work Thursday. He subsequently went down as questionable for Week 16 action, but he again will be available to the 49ers offense as Christian McCaffrey's direct backup. Mason has experienced a regular role over the last five games, racking up 32 carries for 210 yards (6.6 YPC).