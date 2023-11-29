Mason missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Mason hasn't played on offense since Week 10 but remains a key member of San Francisco's special teams units, where he's logged double-digit snaps every game this season. Elijah Mitchell has been getting whatever crumbs Christian McCaffrey leaves behind in the backfield.
