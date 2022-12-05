Mason rushed eight times for 51 yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.
Mason took on a larger offensive role sans Elijah Mitchell (knee) as expected, setting new career marks in carries and rushing yards. The Georgia Tech product looked sharp in limited action, putting his downhill running style on display. Christian McCaffrey still dominated the workload, producing 146 yards and a touchdown on 25 combined touches. CMC has a poor injury history and entered Sunday's contest with a balky knee, so Mason is worth stashing for fantasy managers with the luxury to do so. In his current role, the rookie tailback will find it hard to crack fantasy lineups against the Buccaneers on Sunday.