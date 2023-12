Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mason has been restricted to special teams of late and isn't likely to get any playing time on offense in a crucial NFC showdown unless Christian McCaffrey or Elijah Mitchell suffers an injury. If Mason doesn't end up playing, it'll merely impact the 49ers' special teams units, where he's taken double-digit snaps every week this year.