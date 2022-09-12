Mason played five snaps on special teams and did not receive a touch in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Mason -- an undrafted rookie -- leapfrogged rookie third-round pick, Tyrion Davis-Price (healthy scratch), on the depth chart seemingly moments prior to kickoff, earning the first active game of his NFL career. Despite his unheralded rise up the running back pecking order in San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan failed to trust the rookie on the field, despite starter Elijah Mitchell (knee) going down early and playing just 17 snaps. Veteran back Jeff Wilson (nine carries for 22 yards) got the remaining 40 snaps at running back, and the combination of wide receiver Deebo Samuel (eight carries for 52 yards and a touchdown) and quarterback Trey Lance (13 carries for 54 yards) made up the remainder of a sorry performance from the 49ers offense. Traditional coaching and fantasy football logic would make Jeff Wilson the hot add on waivers for as long as Mitchell is out, with Mason being the "upside pick," but it is hard to predict what will unfold when San Francisco's front office and coaching staff appear to be at odds from a strictly football strategy standpoint. Davis-Price should be in the mix, and also targeted as a potential waiver dart, as the top backs in a Shanahan's run-heavy zone scheme have traditionally churned out strong fantasy results. Next Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks will provide a clearer picture of who will benefit the most from Mitchell's impending multi-week absence.