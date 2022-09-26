Mason received one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Denver.
Mason served as the primary backup to starter Jeff Wilson (12 carries for 75 yards) with rookie Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) set to miss several weeks of action. The undrafted rookie only saw five snaps on offense (nine percent) compared to Wilson's 41 snaps, which shows the lack of trust head coach Kyle Shanahan has in Mason as an offensive option. Veteran Marlon Mack -- who was promoted from the practice squad prior Sunday's contest -- only saw three snaps on special teams. Mason shouldn't be considered a fantasy option heading into a matchup with the Rams next Monday.