49ers' Jordan Mason: Healthy scratch
RotoWire Staff
Mason (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Chiefs.
Mason will sit for the first time this season after the team's acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. The undrafted rookie will likely need an injury to find himself on the active roster moving forward.
