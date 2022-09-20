Mason will take over the No. 2 spot on the 49ers' running back depth chart following the news that Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will miss several weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis-Price -- who appeared to beat the undrafted Mason for the No. 2 job in practice last week -- suffered the injury late in Sunday's 27-7 win over Seattle. Mason served as the third active back and did not receive a touch (eight snaps on special teams), so it is hard to get excited about the undrafted rookie's new elevated role. Chan also added that practice squad veteran, Marlon Mack, is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster, so he could leapfrog the less-experienced Mason. However the backup spots shake out, Jeff Wilson (20 touches for 103 yards) was the clear lead back in Sunday's win, making him the desired fantasy target for running back stats in San Francisco heading into a matchup against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.