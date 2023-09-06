Mason (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mason emerged from preseason Week 3 with a sprained foot, but his return to drills Wednesday indicates that he's making progress in his recovery effort. The 49ers backfield is paced by the do-it-all Christian McCaffrey, whose direct backup Elijah Mitchell also will get touches on game days as long as he's healthy. As a result, if Mason isn't ready for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Tyrion Davis-Price may be the team's third active running back in that contest.