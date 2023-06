Mason has been operating as the 49ers' third running back during offseason activities, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise following Mason's strong contributions on special teams and as a backup in 2022. The then-undrafted rookie surpassed third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price on the depth chart, and it appears he will maintain that position as the young backs battle for spots behind starter Christian McCaffrey in camp.