Mason had five rushing attempts for 20 yards and wasn't targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 45-29 win over Arizona.

Mason wound up logging 13 snaps on offense (23 percent) backing up Christian McCaffrey as normal backup Elijah Mitchell (knee) remained sideleined. Mason finished with 20 rushing yards for the second week in a row, but he was unable to punch in a touchdown like he did against Seattle. The 25-year-old should conitnue to see a handful of touches agianst the Ravens next Monday.