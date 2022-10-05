Mason failed to record a single rushing attempt in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.
Mason did not play any offensive snaps Monday. Instead, the rookie running back saw the field for 17 snaps on special teams. Meanwhile, starter Jeff Wilson handled almost all of the team's work out of the backfield with 33 offensive snaps, ceding one carry to fellow veteran Tevin Coleman. It appeared Mason would have the opportunity to see increased involvement in the running game after injuries to both Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), but that just hasn't come to fruition. The 23-year-old will look to make the most of any opportunities he may earn when the 49ers visit the Panthers in Week 5.